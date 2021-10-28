Singles golf club wins state championship again

Until two years ago, The Villages’ chapter of the American Singles Golf Association never had finished higher than next-to-last in the state tournament.
Now it might be a burgeoning dynasty.
“We have a very large pool of talent,” acknowledged Ron Horte, who captained The Villages’ 14-member team to a second consecutive Florida Cup crown earlier this month at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa near Palm Coast.
“We have a lot of really good golfers in The Villages,” Horte added, “so selecting who’s going to play and not going to play is not an easy job. But it was fun. I enjoy competitive golf and it was a lot of fun.”
