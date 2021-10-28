Singles golf club wins state championship again

The Florida Cup remains in possession of The Villages chapter of the American Singles Golf Association after it won the state tournament at Hammock Beach Resort & Spa.

 Submitted photo

Until two years ago, The Villages’ chapter of the American Singles Golf Association never had finished higher than next-to-last in the state tournament.

Now it might be a burgeoning dynasty.

“We have a very large pool of talent,” acknowledged Ron Horte, who captained The Villages’ 14-member team to a second consecutive Florida Cup crown earlier this month at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa near Palm Coast.

“We have a lot of really good golfers in The Villages,” Horte added, “so selecting who’s going to play and not going to play is not an easy job. But it was fun. I enjoy competitive golf and it was a lot of fun.”

