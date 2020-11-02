Singing trio supports each other after breast cancer diagnoses

The LaLiPops singing trio aims to create harmony through song.
When two members were recently diagnosed with breast cancer two weeks apart, they showed harmony instead through their continued support of one another.
Donna Francis, B.J. Odendahl and Melody Gardner met singing together in The Villages Pops Chorus, a choir group of about 140 members.
The women first came together as an official trio for Veterans Day in 2019, with The Shades of Blue Big Band conducted by Paul Holtzman.
