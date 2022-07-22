Singer debuts anthem for women vets

Country singer and songwriter Luanne Hunt believes music has a way of moving people.
She wrote her song “Brave American Girl,” as an anthem honoring women veterans. All proceeds from the song are supporting the building of Villagers for Veterans’ women veterans housing project, Ashley’s House.
“For me, (my) heart wants to serve people and use my gift to help people,” said Hunt, of Lady Lake. “Music is such a great communicator and it can often say what you can’t say with just words.”
The song is all about honoring women veterans and showcasing the important role women play in the military, said Marie Bogdonoff, founder and president of Villagers for Veterans.
Ashley’s House, which broke ground on January 15, is being built in Eustis in Lake County. It will house six women veterans as they transition back into civilian life.
