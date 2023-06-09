Simon has big goals for Buffalo Stampeders wrestling program

Dresden Simon would like nothing more than to see some of his Buffalo Stampeders wrestlers exceed his own accomplishments.
That’s setting the bar pretty high.
The Stampeders’ new wrestling director was a three-time NCAA qualifier at Central Michigan University, twice as a Mid-American Conference champion.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association named Simon a second-team All-American in 2020 as well as a three-time scholastic All-American.
“I am ready to help kids grow,” Simon said. “Instilling good values into kids is a great part of this position. I want them to grow into being good people through sports.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.