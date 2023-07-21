Sidewalk sale starts today in Spanish Springs

Carnie Shebel, left, of the Village of Bridgeport at Mission Hills, and Vicky Whelan, of the Village of Mallory Square, shop for clothes at Chico’s during the 2022 Sidewalk Sale at Spanish Springs Town Square.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Summertime shopping is in full swing in The Villages, and businesses in Spanish Springs already are promising great deals as they clear their shelves for fall and winter merchandise.

Stores in The Villages’ original town center are hosting a sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, the latest in the events held each April, July and November.

