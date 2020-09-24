Sidewalk sale is back in Spanish Springs

The Spanish Springs Merchants Association is bringing back its sidewalk sales this month, with sales, giveaways and clearance items. “We need the sales,” said Candy Coldwell, owner of The King’s Gallery in Spanish Springs and secretary treasurer for the Spanish Springs Merchants Association. “If we can get just an extra 20 people coming in buying, it can make the difference.” The square’s sidewalk sale will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. “Everybody will have some good offers,” Coldwell said. Her gallery will offer 20% off items, and items placed outside the store, such as jewelry and framed prints, will be 70% off or more. Other businesses in the town square center are expected to participate, including Patchington, The Villages Logo Store Banner Mercantile, Brylah Fashions, Bermuda Bay Clothing, Kilwins, World of Beer, Tervis, Cozco Handcrafts and Flippers Pizzeria.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.