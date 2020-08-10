Shrine Club looking for community’s help

Last year, The Villages Shrine Club raised $48,000 for Shriners Healthcare for Children in Tampa.
Pandemic restrictions this year canceled this club’s tried-and-true fundraisers, from Shriners requesting donations at local grocery stores to operating a beer tent during Bikefest in Leesburg.
This year, club members hope that a donation of at least $10,000 for the healthcare center will be possible, said Jim Chaffin, Noble secretary for the club.
“We are trying to make lemonade out of lemons since we can’t do fundraisers,” said Jim’s wife, Judy, a member of Al Kora Shrine Ladies.
A few days ago, the couple packed two more boxes in their home in the Village of Calumet Grove.
