Shows offer something nostalgic, something new

Patrons this week can see something nostalgic or something new. Tribute shows including Fleetwood Flashback and The Rocketman Show are coming to Savannah Center. And at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Florida playwrights will share original scripts at Scripts from Scratch performances. Masks are requested and capacity has been limited to maintain social distancing in the audience at both venues. Tickets for the shows can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
