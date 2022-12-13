Shop with a Cop brings holiday cheer to local kids

Shopping carts decked out in silver and red garland cruised down the aisles, glistening with brand-new toys.
Children smiled and giggled in awe at toys, games and other gifts throughout the store.
Patrol Officer Savannah Blum waited for this day for months: the annual Shop with a Cop event.
“It’s amazing I get to do this,” said Blum, of the Leesburg Police Department. “I’ve dreamed of doing this ever since I became an officer.”
Early Saturday morning, staff from Fruitland Park, Lady Lake and Leesburg police departments helped local children shop at Target in Lady Lake.
Each year, the police departments pair with children from low-income family to get Christmas gifts. Each child was given $100 to shop for themselves and their families.
