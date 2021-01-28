Shoes show love for Haiti as people keep collecting

As people continue looking for ways to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions, Beyond the Walls food pantry is providing
an outlet.
The director, Colleen Brooks, of Beyond the Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park has been picking up and dropping off shoe donations for the past couple of weeks for a fundraiser.
The fundraiser will run through March 11 and involves the collecting of gently used shoes to donate to the people of Haiti. The pantry, which is a ministry of Heritage Community Church, began the campaign Jan. 11 and so far has collected 2,350 pairs of shoes. They will continue taking donations up through March 11 at the pantry, but will also have drop off bins from
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Fruitland Park Library and both
locations of Tri-County Foot & Ankle.
“We have been overwhelmed at the amount of support from our local community in partnering with us to make a difference,” said Brooks, of The Village De La Vista. “I’m amazed at how many pairs of shoes we have already collected.”
