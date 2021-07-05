SHINE prepares to resume in-person help with new leader

A well-known group that helps sort out Medicare issues is preparing to resume in-person services at Villages recreation centers, with a new leader in place.
John Krier takes over as area coordinator in Lake and Sumter counties for Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders (SHINE), after having served two years coordinating the group’s efforts in Lake.
“We try and make the consumer a smarter consumer,” Krier said, mentioning three key areas in providing unbiased assistance: education, routine help reviewing available insurance plans, and troubleshooting problems that sometimes arise with coverage.
