Sheriff’s Office, Pedego Electric Bikes collecting bicycles for local children

One local business and law enforcement office are partnering to make a difference in local children’s lives.
Pedego Electric Bikes in Trailwinds Village is working with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to collect gently used and new bicycles.
“We have a lot of needy children in our communities, and we try our best to make sure everybody has a great childhood,” said Capt. Robert Siemer, The Villages District Supervisor for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. “We just care about our community, and we want to do anything we can to help people.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.