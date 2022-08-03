Sheriff’s office hires participant from teen Explorer program

Timothy Borst comes from a law enforcement family, and he is on track to continue that tradition.
He grew up riding around in his father’s police car and remembers turning on the lights for him during traffic stops.
His dream of working for a law enforcement agency has finally come true thanks to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Explorer Program and its advisers.
The agency hired Borst in July as a detention support specialist. He is the first explorer the agency has hired since it started the program in October 2021.
“It is something words can’t describe,” Borst said. “Like Deputy Robert Hansen and many others in the sheriff’s office, this is something I live to do.”
As a detention support specialist, which is a civilian position, Borst supports detention deputies in the control rooms and with record keeping. However, it is a stepping stone to becoming a detention deputy, he said.
