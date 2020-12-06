​Sheriff’s office, bike clubs hold for annual drive

Lt. Robert Siemer always appreciates the generosity of Villagers at this time of year.
Siemer, Villages district supervisor for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said he couldn’t believe the support for the SCSO’s annual bicycle collection, which was held Friday at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
“I’m absolutely overwhelmed to see all the people that came together to help us today,” Siemer said. “I think this is the most we’ve had in terms of volunteers helping us. It is fantastic to see.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.