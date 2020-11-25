Sheriff’s Office, Bike Clubs Gear Up for Collection

Receiving a holiday gift of a bicycle is almost a rite of passage for many children.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and members of The Villages bicycle clubs are once again doing their part to help make that a reality for many local families this holiday season.
The SCSO annual bike collection will be held Dec. 4 at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, the Village Bicycle Club and the Panthers Tandem Bicycle Club will be on hand to provide minor repairs to bicycles before they are distributed during community parties held throughout the county.
SCSO collects bicycles all year and provides them to children in need, as well as working adults with no transportation.
