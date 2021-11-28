Animal shelters are getting festive for the holidays with events designed to raise money for their missions while bringing everyone some Christmas cheer.
The Leesburg Humane Society will have its first Santa Paws Photo Day from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Wildwood Antique Mall, 364 Shopping Center Drive, Wildwood. Those who attend can take photos of their pets in front of holiday backdrops for a donation of $10. A professional photographer will be on site to take photos for a $20 donation.
The shelter also will bring some of its cats and dogs who are ready to find a new home for the holidays.
