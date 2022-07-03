For those concerned about time commitments, the shelter offers options for those who still want pets.
"Dogs are able to go off site for day trips through our Foster Fido project," Shelter Director Morgan Gish said. "This is a great opportunity for folks who want to play with one of our pups, but don't have a lot of time to offer."
Your Humane Society SPCA also offers programs to try fostering out including day trips, overnight and weekend options.
