Shelter ending 2020 with flurry of events

This month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is in full throttle mode to finish 2020 strong.
“End-of-year giving can generate 25% or more of a charity’s income to operate effectively in the next year,” said Claudia Labbé, fundraising chairperson for YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
There’s the $5,000 Matching Challenge with Sabal Trust Company that goes throughout December and includes a tax-deduction opportunity up to $300 for donors. It benefits Hope Fund, which is for animals that require medical care above and beyond the normal intake needs, such as emergency surgeries, amputations, transfusions, C-sections and heartworm treatment, Labbé said.
