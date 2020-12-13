Shelter ending 2020 with flurry of events

Felicia, a hound, tells Santa her wish list, at YOUR Humane Society’s Lights of Love event, which generated $10,000 for the shelter through purchases of Christmas items.

 Submitted photo

This month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is in full throttle mode to finish 2020 strong.

“End-of-year giving can generate 25% or more of a charity’s income to operate effectively in the next year,” said Claudia Labbé, fundraising chairperson for YOUR Humane Society SPCA.

There’s the $5,000 Matching Challenge with Sabal Trust Company that goes throughout December and includes a tax-deduction opportunity up to $300 for donors. It benefits Hope Fund, which is for animals that require medical care above and beyond the normal intake needs, such as emergency surgeries, amputations, transfusions, C-sections and heartworm treatment, Labbé said.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.