Shells to snacks: Students get creative about media

In art, anything can be a canvas.
That may include a conch shell, or even a cookie.
The Enrichment Academy has a number of crafting classes exploring diverse techniques and mediums.
One recent class covered painting ornaments on seashells, a new concept for the students enrolled in the two-hour session.
Other upcoming classes cover cookie and cake decorating, rock painting and mixed media.
