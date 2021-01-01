Shells to snacks: Students get creative about media

Donna Kushner, of the Village of Sanibel, applies a brushstroke to a seashell during an Enrichment Academy class Dec. 17 at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

 Michael Salerno, Daily Sun

In art, anything can be a canvas.

That may include a conch shell, or even a cookie.

The Enrichment Academy has a number of crafting classes exploring diverse techniques and mediums.

One recent class covered painting ornaments on seashells, a new concept for the students enrolled in the two-hour session.

Other upcoming classes cover cookie and cake decorating, rock painting and mixed media.

