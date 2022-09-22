Shared Harvest garden receives grant for $1,000

Shared Harvest is getting new framed garden beds thanks to a donation from The Villages Homeowners Advocates Foundation Committee.
The VHA Foundation Committee recently presented a grant of $1,000 to Andy Hendricks, manager of the 2-acre community garden in Lady Lake.
Hendricks, of the Village of Poinciana, is in the garden nearly every day as the sun rises, trying to beat the heat. Along with the rest of the volunteers at the garden, he tends to the soil by tilling and weeding, spends time watering plants and maintains a healthy crop before harvesting and delivering to local food pantries.
The donation from the foundation committee goes toward buying new pressure-treated lumber to replace the frames on the raised beds.
The current frames are more than 20 years old, and the raised beds are crucial to the function and success of the garden.
