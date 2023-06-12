Sewing Studio teaches Villagers new crafting tricks

Pam Laba, center, of the Village Santiago, helps Christine Houghton, of the Village of Pennecamp, with a project during a quilting class April 20 at The Sewing Studio at Lady Lake in La Plaza Grande.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

From quilt making and machine embroidery to fashion design, one store in Lady Lake aims to help crafters succeed by providing quality materials and education. 

Whether they are an experienced quilter looking for the best cotton for a project or a new artist who wants to learn the basics of embroidery, The Sewing Studio treats all customers like family. 

“It’s a privilege to be able to educate customers so they can be successful,” said store manager Kathryn Conte. “That’s what’s most important to us.” 

The Sewing Studio at Lady Lake is the second store of its franchise. 

