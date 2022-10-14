Sewing circle helps out at Summerfield church

Every Tuesday, members of Christ Lutheran Church and others gather in the Summerfield church’s community room for a weekly sewing circle. And they take their sewing seriously.
“We sew for one other, but we especially sew to help others,” said Cindy Koebernick, a Christ Lutheran congregant and sewing circle member.
One of the circle’s primary causes is the Florida Guardian ad Litem Office, which represents abused, abandoned and neglected children in both the courtroom and the community.
“Many of these children are removed from their unsafe homes with just the clothes on their backs,” said Diana Gisonni, a recruiter trainer for Guardian ad Litem. “Guardian ad Litem’s volunteers, staff members and attorneys advocate for the best interests of the children.”
For the sewing circle, that means creating bags that are larger than a toiletry bag but smaller than a tote for the children.
