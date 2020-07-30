Several local businesses have new programs and events as fundraisers

Local residents have more ways to get involved in the community.
Several local businesses — Demshar’s, Ednas’ on the Green and Patchington — have several events planned or have made additions to their business for customers to participate in and enjoy, or to help local charities.
Patchington for several years has been putting on fashion shows to raise money for multiple organizations such as those that combat domestic violence.
“It’s giving our community things to do and keeps them social distancing, and it’s still a great, fun way to raise money and help our community,” said Candie Patterson, manager at the store.
About 5% of the sales during the charity fashion show events goes toward the foundation that is being supported.
