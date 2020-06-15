Several hundred gather for anti-racism vigil

Silence stretched over Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Sunday. Some bowed their heads. Some knelt. But for eight minutes and 46 seconds, none of the several hundred in attendance spoke a word. Members of the Sophisticated Gents of Florida, the African-American Club of The Villages, the Spanish American Club of The Villages and Villages rotary members, as well as the community, gathered for an anti-racism vigil at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The focus was the eight-minute, 46-second silence to remember people who have experienced racial discrimination — the time prosecutors say George Floyd was pinned under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died.
Sophisticated Gents took the lead in organizing the vigil. The group has been holding weekly Zoom meetings and recently discussed ways to show support, said club President Allen Jenkins. With the worldwide impact of Floyd’s deaths, members of the Sophisticated Gents decided they wanted to do something.
