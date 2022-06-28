Several houses of worship schedule summer concerts

Christ Lutheran Church didn’t know what to expect when Christian country singer John Steed appeared at the Summerfield sanctuary May 15 for a concert.
“We knew that John Steed was popular, but we’re also a relatively new church that’s never booked or hosted a concert before,” said Rosemary Ganci, spokesperson for Christ Lutheran. “We worked hard to promote the show and let the community know that we were holding a concert.”
It turned out Christ Lutheran had nothing to worry about. Steed’s appearance brought 102 people to the sanctuary, including a few who had never stepped foot in the Summerfield church before. It’s the latest example of how concerts and similar events bring congregations together and introduce the community to houses of worship.
“It was raining heavily when the concert happened, but the turnout was great and the audience loved it,” Ganci said.
