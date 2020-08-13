Set designer transforms wooden horses

Gina Ebaugh’s crafty nature has led her down avenues in costume and set design with various artists and theater groups. Even though shows aren’t currently being produced, she’s kept busy with a project of her own: decorating three wooden war horses.
The horses, originally designed and built by KC Productions’ Tim Casey and Bill Tanner for the group’s recent production of “Carousel,” have now found a new life at the hands of Ebaugh.
“‘They were going to be deconstructed, which made me sad,” said Ebaugh, of the Village Santiago. “When the pandemic came, I didn’t have a whole lot to do, so I asked if I could do something with the horses and was given permission to do what I liked.”
