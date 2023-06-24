Service, worship reach across generations

On most Sunday mornings at Lady Lake Assembly of God in Weirsdale, it’s not a surprise to see three generations of one family take the stage for worship — sometimes all at once.
Senior Pastor Ron Hartley, who has led the congregation for 23 years, is usually behind the podium delivering scripture, sermons and prayer. His wife, Kathy, plays the keyboards during the service, and is a pastor as well.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.