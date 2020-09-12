Service pays tribute to victims of 9/11

The bell rang 20 times — four sets of five. In the days before telephones, a bell system was used for New York City fire stations to communicate. Four sets of five bells each meant a firefighter had died. Friday morning, that bell tolled 20 times to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died 19 years ago when the twin towers of the World Trade Center fell after terrorists flew airplanes into the skyscrapers. As it does each year, the FDNY 343 Memorial Club held a service at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield. Outside the church, a truck from The Villages Public Safety Department displayed a big American flag from its ladder extending into the sky. Other firefighters from throughout the area, including Marion County Fire Rescue and Sumter County Fire and EMS, were on hand to pay their respects. Immediately in front of the church was a golf cart made to look like a fire truck. Posters on either side listed the names and photos of all the FDNY dead, alphabetically from Joseph Agnello, who served on Ladder 118, to Raymond York of Engine 285.
