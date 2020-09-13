Service brought adulthood to Navy vet

When Kay Watkins graduated from high school, she wanted a good job. The one she had at the time wasn’t it.
“I didn’t join out of patriotism or something bigger than myself, I joined the Navy for a job,” said Watkins, of the Village of DeSoto. “I had great parents, a great home life and my grandmother gave me a car, so I had transportation, but I took a summer job in a factory putting pamphlets on the new 1972 cars in boxes to be mailed out to Ford dealers.”
She describes her prospects as dismal.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.