​Serene sounds, seasonal songs usher in the feeling of Christmas

With the serene sounds of seasonal songs and wintertime visuals in the background, some theater patrons experienced a sense of peace Wednesday night.
Angie Rose and Ryan Loeckel ushered in the feeling with this year’s first performance of “A Quiet Christmas”at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Angie Rose performed on piano and Loeckel on violin, with each singing on some of the songs.
Loeckel opened the show with the first somber notes of “Silent Night,” which then shifted into a rendition by the duo of “One Bethlehem Night.”
Angie Rose later echoed the “Silent Night” melody on piano before the two joined in a medley of instrumental duets.
