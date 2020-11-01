Serenades resident enjoys a fun-filled 100th birthday

When Santa Claus walked up to Betty Cochran’s window at Serenades at The Villages, he had one question for her: He wanted to know if she’s been naughty or nice.
“She said ‘A little bit of both,’” said her daughter Karen Beaulieu, of Wildwood.
On Tuesday, 15 family members and friends of Cochran’s showed up outside her window to celebrate her 100th birthday as part of week-long scheduled festivities to honor her.
One of the friends has an annual tradition to grow a beard every year and dress up as Santa.
