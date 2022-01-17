Seniors vs. Crime: Wildwood recovers 1 millionth dollar

Assistant manager, Joe Gerena, left, and manager, Ed Kelly, of the Village of Hillsborough, helped lead the Seniors vs. Crime Wildwood office in giving back its one-millionth dollar to the community.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Volunteers with the Seniors vs. Crime Wildwood office recently had a million reasons to smile.

The office has returned its millionth dollar to the community since opening in October 2013, said Ed Kelly, the location’s office manager.

“Everybody was elated to pass the million-dollar mark,” said Kelly, of the Village of Hillsborough. “It is a big accomplishment to get that kind of money back.”

Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.