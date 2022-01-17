Seniors vs. Crime: Wildwood recovers 1 millionth dollar

Volunteers with the Seniors vs. Crime Wildwood office recently had a million reasons to smile.
The office has returned its millionth dollar to the community since opening in October 2013, said Ed Kelly, the location’s office manager.
“Everybody was elated to pass the million-dollar mark,” said Kelly, of the Village of Hillsborough. “It is a big accomplishment to get that kind of money back.”
