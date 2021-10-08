Seniors vs. Crime shines the spotlight on scammers

Florida seniors have extra backup when it comes to protecting themselves against scammers.
More than $6 million has been recovered for local residents alone by the office of Seniors vs. Crime in the Sumter County Villages Annex on County Road 466.
Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s office that investigates and educates people about criminals who target seniors.
“We advocate for people who have been defrauded, had problems with vendors and have been ripped off somehow,” said Stephen Renico, director of Seniors vs. Crime Region 4, which includes Sumter County.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.