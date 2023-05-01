Seniors vs Crime recognizes longtime volunteers

Seniors vs Crime volunteer Robert Makela has spent 20 years working to ensure companies aren’t taking advantage of seniors in the community.
Makela, who works out of the Marion County office, and several other longtime volunteers were recently recognized for their hard work and many years of service.
“It felt nice that somebody took the time to say, ‘Hey you’ve got 20 years now,’” said the Village Alhambra resident. “It’s nice that other people recognized me.”
Seniors vs Crime is a special project started by the Florida Attorney General’s Office. The nonprofit investigates crimes that target seniors and educates people about them. It has offices across the state, and its busiest office operates out of Sumter County.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.