Senior Soccer program makes cautious return

John Ellis knows soccer.
He worked for the British government, establishing soccer programs around the world. His daughter, Jill, coached the U.S. Women’s National Team to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.
Lately, he also has had to know about viruses and how to keep them from spreading. And he’s doing everything he can to ensure members of the Senior Soccer group in The Villages don’t catch COVID-19.
Ellis, of the Village of Bonnybrook, has been coordinator of the senior soccer program since 2008, when he launched it. The group stopped playing in the spring because of the pandemic. In May, the group briefly got back together but Ellis was still concerned, so at their first meeting he put the group back on hiatus.
In the months since then, Ellis and others in the group have developed a tracing system to help stop the spread of the virus among the players.
