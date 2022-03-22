Senior soccer players assist the next generation

The fields beside Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake are where the oldest and youngest generations of soccer players in the area converge.
Members of The Villages Senior Soccer Club are getting involved with the Lady Lake Soccer Association, assisting with coaching and refereeing, and even contributing financially to the youth soccer league.
“They’ve been a huge help with monetary donations as well as the players coming out evaluating and training some of the kids,” Chrisitina Lloyd, vice president of LLSA, said.
