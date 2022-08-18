Senior pageants come to The Villages

In another first for The Villages, the finals of Ms. Senior Universe and Ms. Senior USA will be held Nov. 16 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in Spanish Springs.
All women 55 and older are invited to participate in the pageant that celebrates their lives and accomplishments.
"The Villages is the world's largest senior community, so it was a natural fit for this year's pageant," said James Kimsey, president of Senior Pageants Group. "We want residents of The Villages to take advantage of this and participate. We invite them to make it their pageant."
Tickets to attend the pageant start at $30 and go on sale Aug. 24. The application deadline for contestants and volunteers is Oct. 16.
During the competition, contestants will be required to recite a philosophy of life, demonstrate poise, perform a talent or presentation, interview with individual judges and maintain integrity by treating everyone with respect and dignity.
