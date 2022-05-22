Senior Academic Awards Night honors grads

Logan Hammer was shocked to hear he'd won the Anonymous Award from the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation.
The $10,000 scholarship was one of the biggest awards given out at The Villages High School's annual Senior Awards Scholarship Ceremony on Tuesday at Savannah Center.
"My heart like popped out of my chest and my jaw completely dropped," Hammer said. "I had no idea what to think."
Overall, Hammer received $19,000 in scholarships.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.