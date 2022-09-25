Seminars can help lead to better health

Whether you want to learn more about exercise, sleep or brain health, Aviv Clinics may have the seminar for you.
Aviv Clinics at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood is hosting interactive seminars through The Villages Health every month.
Aaron Tribby, the head of physical performance at Aviv Clinics, is teaching a seminar called “The Connection Between Brain Performance and Exercise.”
“We’ll be talking about science, the physiology of exercises and why we see those changes in brain performance,” Tribby said.
This seminar starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the clinic at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood.
