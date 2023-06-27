Seminar addresses latest innovation in men’s health

There is a new option when it comes to treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Representatives from PROCEPT BioRobotics recently held a free seminar on Aquablation therapy at Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Aquablation therapy is used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, also known as an enlarged prostate. BPH is a condition in which the prostate and surrounding tissue expand as men get older.
BPH affects more than 40 million men living in the United States and more than 500 million worldwide, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health.
