Segway Riders Club of The Villages helps DAV with new van

As the community continues to look for ways to help support each other, the bond between Segway riders and veterans remains strong.
On Dec. 16, The Segway Riders Club of The Villages presented the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter 150 a check of $10,000 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to help with the funding of a new van. The DAV is a nonprofit organization who helps transport veterans to doctor appointments to The Villages Outpatient Clinic, run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and to the Malcolm Randall Regional VA Hospital in Gainesville.
Ken Redding, president of the The Segway Riders Club, said he was pleased they were able to present the money to members of the DAV.
“We used to hold a Segway experience where for $30, residents could learn how to operate a Segway and then take a tour through The Villages,” said Redding, of the Village of Largo. “We used those funds to purchase Segways for disabled veterans and donated a portion to the DAV. Since Segway is no longer making machines, we took the leftover monies and donated it to the DAV to help with a new transportation van.”
