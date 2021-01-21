Secret Gifters reveal their identities after months of lifting spirits

Six months of sneaking around to hide their identity from Secret Sisters ended last week for more than 95 members of Hot Chicks With Tattoos (Not).
Members gathered at pavilions at Everglades Recreation Center, excited to learn who secretly thrilled them with thoughtful gifts.
Village of DeSoto resident Beverly Spangler, who launched the group with the funny name, started the Secret Sister activity last June when member moods plummeted during quarantine.
After “sisters” were randomly matched, the fun began.
In the dark of night, early in the morning or through the help of others, Secret Sisters left monthly gifts for each other, ranging from candles, flowers and sweets to art supplies, holiday decorations, small plants and countless other surprises.
