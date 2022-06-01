Screen presentation alters perceptions of classic artwork

It is one thing to see “Starry Night” laying flat on a museum wall.
It was a whole other experience at “Lasting Impressions,” which adds sound, movement and depth to over a hundred impressionist paintings, now running at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.
The black box theater was transformed into a cafe, with patrons sipping wine at tables in the middle of the theater as part of the VIP package.
All of the action takes place on a massive LED screen toward the back.
One by one, paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Vincent Van Gogh and many other impressionist masters appear in high definition on the screen, the perspective zooming in slowly so one could appreciate all the details.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.