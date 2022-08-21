Scout’s Honor: VHS senior achieves Eagle Scout status

It's been quite the August for Andrew Collins.
On Aug. 4, Collins began his senior year at The Villages High School. And three days earlier, the 17-year-old became an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement a youth member of the Boy Scouts of America can earn. A ceremony marking his promotion took place Aug. 1 at First United Methodist Church of Bushnell.
"Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey," Collins said to family, friends and mentors at the ceremony. "I truly appreciate your love and support."
Collins, who has been part of the scouting program for 11 years, was required to complete a service project to become an Eagle Scout. With support from Boy Scouts Troop 439, of which Collins participates, as well as New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, Collins collected more than 900 books for children served by the Early Learning Coalition.
