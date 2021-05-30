Science Club starts new chapter in southern villages

Biology, meteorology, astronomy: all topics that the science-minded have learned about at The Villages Science and Technology Club meetings.
And now, residents in the southern end of the community can do the same.
SciTech South, the new southern chapter of that club, welcomes new members at its meetings at 1 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
When The Villages Science and Technology Club leader Gregg Cieslak asked his chapter who traveled from south of State Road 44, only Bob Miller raised his hand.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.