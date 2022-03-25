School districts in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties are boosting their efforts to hire more employees.
The districts are hosting upcoming career fairs to fill hundreds of positions ranging from teachers to bus drivers.
Sumter County School District will welcome potential employees from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Middle High School at the first career fair held by the district.
“This is the first year that we have had (this many) open positions in our district,” said John Temple, director of professional learning and accountability for the Sumter County School District.
The district hopes to fill around 100 positions, Temple said, and already is using online platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams to find teachers.
