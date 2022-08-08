Schools offering programs for technical careers

Lake-Sumter State College offers a Lineworker Boot Camp that educates the next generation of linemen. The school recently received $85,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation, which will be utilized to add renewable energy certifications to the lineworker program at the college’s Sumter Center in Sumterville.

Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings.

Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.

Here’s a look at five area institutions that offer programs and certifications for those interested in technical careers.

Lake-Sumter State College is a prominent local college for students looking to get into a technical career. 

LSSC’s Sumter Center houses the Electric Utility Institute, which offers a Lineworker Boot Camp as well as a Commercial Driver Training Center that trains individuals for Class A and B commercial driver licenses.

