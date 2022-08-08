Schools offering programs for technical careers

Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings.
Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.
Here’s a look at five area institutions that offer programs and certifications for those interested in technical careers.
Lake-Sumter State College is a prominent local college for students looking to get into a technical career.
LSSC’s Sumter Center houses the Electric Utility Institute, which offers a Lineworker Boot Camp as well as a Commercial Driver Training Center that trains individuals for Class A and B commercial driver licenses.
