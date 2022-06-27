Schools look to fill open jobs with recruitment events

The labor shortage has hit education in Florida — from teachers to bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. But school districts in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties are working to recruit all positions this summer to bridge the gap for local students before school starts again in August.
All three school districts held job fairs this spring to recruit teachers and other employees. Lake County Schools also held a virtual hiring event for teachers Thursday. And Marion County held its third Bus Blitz recruitment event for bus drivers at six sites in the county Thursday.
Rebecca Rora, director of transportation for Marion County Public Schools, said her department found several dozen applicants through the Bus Blitz, with the latest event being the most successful so far.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.