Schools employees of the year enjoy the people part of the job the most

Office staff members who help keep Villages Elementary of Lady Lake and Fruitland Park Elementary School running smoothly are those campuses’ employees of the year.
Front office clerk Sonya Banda, at Fruitland Park, and data entry operator Maura Nathanson, at Villages Elementary, are among honorees in the Lake County School District.
Their coworkers at their respective schools nominated and chose them.
Across the district, the honorees represent 52 schools and seven transportation depots. Three finalists for district-wide School-Related Employee of the Year will be named in February and the county-wide winner will be revealed March 11.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.