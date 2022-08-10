School resource officers undergo safety training

School staff and law enforcement officers are taking extra steps to protect children this school year. School resource officers with Sumter, Marion and Lake county sheriff’s offices recently completed safety training to prepare for the year and refresh their skills. A new law also took effect this year that will bolster school safety measures.
“Everything in the world is constantly changing, and being an SRO 20 or 30 years ago is not the same as it is now,” said Deputy Trevor Laviano, school resource officers at The Villages High School. “There are more prevalent school shootings and mental health issues, so we have to make sure that we’re on our best game to stop it before it happens, or respond properly.”
School resource officers from the sheriffs offices attended the Florida Association of School Resource Officers Annual School Safety Conference to take training courses, hear from speakers and learn about crime prevention in schools, said Lt. Lawrence Wynn, SCSO school resource division supervisor.
SROs attend the conference to learn from other agencies, brush up on their training and learn more about about how to respond to school shootings and address mental health issues in their schools, Laviano said.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.